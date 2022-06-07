David P. Arthur WINDHAM, N.H. — David P. Arthur, 83, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence, following a long illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 9:26 am
