David P. Kissell RUTLAND — David P. Kissell, 56, of Rutland, died March 31, 2022, at his home. David was born in Rutland, Sept. 2, 1965, the son of Cecille (LaVictoire) and Gabriel P. Kissell Jr. David was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1983. He received a bachelor’s degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Florida. David was employed as a commercial airline pilot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Surviving are his mother, Cecille Kissell, of Rutland; three sisters, Patricia A. Balbirnie, of Enfield, New Hampshire, Mary Ellen Kissell, of Castleton, and Melissa J. Robinson and husband Richard, of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Also surviving are nephews, Aaron Lawrence and Steph Hull, of Jericho, AJ Balbirnie, of Denver, Colorado, and Brandon Balbirnie, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and nieces, Stephanie Lawrence Roberts and husband Jameson, of Jericho, Cassidy Lawrence and husband Nathan, of Salida, Colorado. He was predeceased by his father, Gabriel Kissell, on Nov. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland. A special thank you to Sal Centorino of RMH who was always there for David for 15 years or more. Donations may be made to Rutland Mental Health or Christ the King Church in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
