David R. Brown rites CENTER RUTLAND — The memorial service for David R. Brown, 63, who died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, was held Saturday at Castleton Federated Church. Pastor Robert A. Noble III officiated and was the organist. The vocalist was Saige King. Words of remembrance were by Linda and Rick Hall. A reception followed at the Bomoseen Grange Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Cat Allies, P.O. 6835, Rutland, VT 05702. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.