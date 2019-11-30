David R. Brown CENTER RUTLAND — David R. Brown, 63, of Center Rutland, passed Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 29, 1956, in Danby, CT, the son of Richard and Marlene (Beayon) Brown. He grew up attending school in New Milford, CT, before moving to Rutland. He married Linda Hall on Oct. 15, 1977. He owned and operated Superior Cleaning for 39 years. In earlier years, he played softball in Rutland City Softball League, later sponsoring a team and playing in Rutland City Basketball League. He played pool for many years in Rutland Music Pool League up until this last year. Over the years, he enjoyed taking his boat to Lake Bomoseen for water skiing and knee boarding, hosting pool parties and volleyball at his house, dog sledding with his Siberian Huskies, playing cards and playing the horses at Saratoga and other tracks. David had a big heart and was a compassionate person. He enjoyed wildlife using the border of his property to reach Otter Creek and made sure migrating and wintering birds had what they needed to survive. David and Linda received the Red Cross Hometown Hero Animal Rescue award in 2004 for their extraordinary efforts in feral cat/kitten trapping, neuter/spaying and releasing truly feral adult cats back to their habitat, furthering their commitment by setting up a bedroom in their home to socialize many, many kittens to adopt them out to new forever homes. Being self-employed enabled David to feed and water the cats released on a daily basis for the rest of their lives. City Cat Allies, a group dedicated to stray and feral cats, supported them in their endeavors. David is survived by his wife, Linda; mother Marlene Beayon; brother Jeffrey Brown; sisters Sandra (Ronny) Cipolla, Andrea Brown and Katrina Brown; brother-in-law Rick Hall; sisters-in-law Cindy Knipes, Carol Hall and Darlene Goodman; and his Siberian Husky, Tundra. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Brown; as well as his father-daughter Siberian Huskies Yuri Subahka and Keshka Subahka. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A church service will immediately follow at the Castleton Federated Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organized, nonprofit group City Cat Allies, P.O. Box 6835, Rutland, VT 05702.
