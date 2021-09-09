David R. Cook FLORENCE — David Robert Cook, 57, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mr. Cook was born in Middlebury on March 21, 1964. He was the son of Robert and Yvette (Pominville) Cook. He grew up on the family farm in Sudbury. He received his education in Brandon schools and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, Class of 1981. In his earlier years he had worked for the Vermont State Highway Department. He later worked as a mechanic for Dido Trucking, while at the same time owning his own lawn care business. He has been employed as a Bencher at General Electric for the past seven years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed NASCAR and loved the great outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Lori Ann Cook, of Florence; two sons, Brady Cook, of Pittsford, and his wife Courtney; and Robert Cook, of New Haven, and his fiancé Brianna; a step-son, Anthony DelMonte, of Newfield, New Jersey; a step-daughter; Shelby Samartino, of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Raymond Cook and his wife Eileen, and Thomas Cook, all of Sudbury; three sisters, Joanne Keith, of Pittsford, Elaine Cook, of Sudbury, and Patricia Walton, of Castleton; three step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the Pittsford Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
