David R. Cook FLORENCE — A Celebration of Life for David Robert Cook, 57, who died Sept. 5, 2021, will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the home of his nephew, Ray Cook, 65 Bristol Road, Florence. Memorial contributions made be made to Pittsford Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
