David R. Dartt RUTLAND - David R. Dartt, 62, died Nov. 8, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Randolph, the son of Burns and Ethel (Rotta) Dartt. He graduated in 1973 from Whitcomb High School and later, attended Castleton College. Mr. Dartt served in the Navy aboard the USS Waddell. He worked as a carpenter and a custodian. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. Survivors include his son, Christopher David Dartt, of Bethel; a sister, Joyce Fagan, of Rutland; brothers Dola Dartt, of Bethel, John and Dennis Dartt, both of Casagrande, Arizona. There are no calling hours or services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Kervick Residence, 131 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
