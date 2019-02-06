David Robert Kennedy Sr. RUTLAND — David Robert Kennedy Sr., 88, passed away on Feb. 1, 2019, at his home. In addition to Dave, he was also known as Zeke, Dad, Uncle Dave, The Puffer, Puff, Coach and Papa. He was born on June 1, 1930, in Passaic, NJ, to Ollo Alson Kennedy and Leonora (Ward) Kennedy. He was the sixth of eight children and he couldn’t have been fonder of his family. He graduated from Clifton High School and attended Farleigh Dickinson University. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army in Germany. He liked to refer to himself as a “Commodities Re-locator.” He was employed by Romano Brothers Trucking and JP Noonan Transportation, and ended his career driving for Creed Ice. Dave married Ellen Frances von Eyser on Oct. 21, 1954, in Clifton, NJ. They started their family in Haskell, NJ, where they had five children and in August of 1971, they packed up and moved to Cuttingsville, VT, in search of a better life. He became a member of the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department and also coached Babe Ruth Baseball in town. He took on his favorite endeavor in February 1986 when he became a grandfather. He took this job very seriously and nothing made him happier. Dave Kennedy was truly one of a kind. He was known for his outgoing and gregarious personality, his sense of humor, tireless work ethic and willingness to help others. These qualities were never more evident than when he undertook the care of his beloved Ellen when she needed it most. Although it did not come naturally, he embraced his role as caregiver with unmatched love and devotion. Papa liked to tell a good story, make a joke and wasn’t afraid to give advice. He loved bananas with his morning cereal, bean sandwiches, meatloaf and black jelly beans. He also loved Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock 'n' Roll and Willie’s Roadhouse and of course, his Cadillac. In recent years, he really enjoyed The Bone Builders group in Shrewsbury and his many friends and activities at The Maples. He is survived by son Dave Kennedy and wife Karen, of West Burke, VT, son Bruce Kennedy and wife Tricia, of Williston, VT, daughter Denise Mueller and husband Steve, of Hollister, CA, son Jeff Kennedy and wife Jennifer, of Stratham, NH, daughter Susan Kennedy and husband Steve Bankert, of Cuttingsville, VT. Also by a sister, Mary Lombardo, of Edison, NJ, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Alice and Ted Macaluso, of West Hartford, CT, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves 12 grandchildren Tara, Tyson, Melissa and Molly Kennedy, Grace and Brad Kennedy, Alyssa Mueller, Kaleigh and Brenden Kennedy, Joshua, Cole and Ella Bankert. David was predeceased by his wife, Ellen; his parents; three sisters and three brothers. Keep on Truckin’ Papiyo. There will be a memorial gathering at the Shrewsbury Meeting House on Saturday, March 9, 2-5 p.m. Dave and Ellen will be buried in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
