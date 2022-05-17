David S. Anderson RUTLAND — David Stuart Anderson, aka Big Dogg, age 70, died April 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. David, the youngest child of Lucie and Stuart Anderson, grew up in Pittsford, Vermont. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School and Northeastern University in Boston. He spent many years in sales, earlier years as a wine salesman and then as an established realtor in Rutland. He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Davis); his children, Jessica Sipe (Michael), David Charles Anderson (Hannah); and his grandchildren, Avi, Emmett and Olive Sipe, and Matteo and Linden Anderson. He also has many nieces and nephews whom he adored; as well as his mother, Lucie; and his siblings, Dianne and Bill. He was predeceased by his father, Stuart Anderson; and brother, James Anderson. His loss will be felt deeply by so many. A devoted husband, father and "Papa," David cherished his family and friends. He was a gracious host, loved a good meal and good company, and thoroughly enjoyed socializing and keeping in touch with those who were dear to him. Spending time with his grandchildren was one of his greatest joys. He loved cooking and playing games with them, as well as attending their school and sports activities. It is hard to imagine a person who lived more in the moment than David. Some of his favorite leisure-time pursuits were preparing a delicious meal, reading a good book, golfing with family and friends, and spending time at camp at Lake Champlain. David was a long-standing member of the Elks Club where he connected with friends, played bridge, and from time to time, would bet on the horses. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove St., Rutland, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
