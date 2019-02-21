David S. Harlow Sr. LUDLOW — David S. Harlow Sr. died peacefully on Feb. 12, 2019, with his family by his side. David S. Harlow was born in Royalton, Vermont, Nov. 9, 1926, the son of Carleton Harlow and Florena Vezina. He graduated from South Royalton High School in 1944 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont in 1948 and a Master of Education in Counseling from Boston University in 1963. He married Marjorie Cowley in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 28, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; and four children David S. Harlow Jr., of New Hampton, New Hampshire, Elsie Carden, of Hancock, Vermont, Ann Rose, of Mount Holly, Vermont, Bret Harlow, of Mount Holly, Vermont; as well as 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Carleton Harlow. From 1948 to 1952, he taught social studies in Greensboro High School, Greensboro, Vermont. From 1952 to 1957, he worked at Cone Automatic Machine Co. in Windsor, Vermont, and Jones & Lamson Machine Co. in Springfield, Vermont. In 1957, he started work for the State of Vermont as a vocational rehabilitation counselor out of Springfield, Vermont. He continued with the Department of Rehabilitation until his retirement in 1989. With his wife, Marjorie, in 1967, they started and operated the Green Mountain Sugar House and gift shop until selling it to their daughter and husband, Ann and Douglas Rose, in 1985. He was a member of, and held office in, a number of professional and civic organizations, as well as serving in town government in both Sharon and Ludlow. Both he and Marjorie enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, all Canadian provinces with the exception of the Northwest Territories, and making five trips to Europe. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and trapping. On the quieter side, he liked to read and dabbled in writing. There will be a celebration of his life in the late spring. Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
