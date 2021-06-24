David S. King DANBY — David Stuart King, age 91, formerly of Manchester, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Danby, Vermont, with his family surrounding him. He was born on Jan. 2, 1930, in Saxtons River, Vermont. As a boy, David would spend his summers working on the farm with his father and brothers. David was a graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary in 1948. David married his high school sweetheart, Joan Childs, on June 4, 1955, at the Congregational Church in Manchester, Vermont. David was a member of the VFW, Eagles Club, Rod & Gun Club, as well as the Vermont Maple Sugar Maker's Association. David was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. His talents were many, including carpentry, electrician, caretaker, farmer and maple sugar maker. He and his father, Jay, built their first home on Three Maple Drive in Manchester, Vermont. David had a passion for gardening, was an avid hunter and took pride in making maple syrup with his family. He loved driving around looking for deer and turkeys, and always asked if we had seen any that day. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren. David was predeceased by his mother, Carrie, and his father, Jay King; his brother, Vernon King, MIA in the Korean War; his brother, Milton King, of Kamiah, Idaho; his sister, Marilyn Brown, of Arlington, Vermont. He was survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Elizabeth Childs, who resides in Danby, Vermont; Douglas King, son, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with his wife, Ok Hui; Vernon King, son, who lives in South Londonderry, Vermont; David C. King, son, who lives in Danby, Vermont, with his wife, Mary King; Gordon King, son, who lives in East Dorset, Vermont; Sharon King, daughter, who lives in Manchester, Vermont; Kimberly Perkins, daughter, who lives in West Rupert, Vermont, with her husband, Brian Perkins; Jennifer Minehart, daughter, who lives in Williston, Vermont, with her husband, Bryan Minehart; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. David will be dearly missed by all who loved him, as well as by those whose lives he touched throughout his life. To quote a heartwarming verse, "Those we love don't go away / they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near / still loved, still missed, and very dear." David will remain forever in our hearts. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow at David King's house, 300 Maple Ridge Road, Danby. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harned-Fowler VFW Post #6471.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.