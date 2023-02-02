David St. Germain PITTSFORD — David St. Germain passed away unexpectedly on January 29th 2023. He was born in 1966 to Ron and Donna (née DiFulvio) St. Germain in Plattsburgh, New York. David’s quick wit and humor was only surpassed by his passion for helping others succeed. A lifelong educator, he was most recently the Principal at Barstow Memorial School in Rutland, VT, where loved being an educator, and tirelessly inspired teachers to challenge new horizons in the classroom. He also Chaired the Business Department at North Country Community College, held a Chairmanship at The College of St. Joseph, and served as Principal at Whitehall (NY) Central School District after teaching for many years. David gave endlessly to his community by presiding over the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County and was a passionate Board President of Changing Perspectives. A lifelong athlete, his zest for activity was genuine and inspirational to others. He was a successful decathlete and pole vaulter at Queensbury High School (NY)-- representing them multiple times in regional championships and the Empire State Games. He continued this active lifestyle with an avid passion for cycling, canoeing, fishing, speed skating, and hiking, especially with his favorite furry companions Jack and Milo, and Lisa, his beloved wife, best friend, and inspiration. A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife Lisa, daughters Emily of Philadelphia, PA and Caitlyn of Boston, MA and their mother Erin. His mother, Donna, sister Keela and brother-in-law Bob Beavers of Ft. Collins, CO. Lisa’s family: Javaid and Michelle Ahmed from Monroe, CT, and their children Everett and Sloane. Her daughter Hanna Sihler and partner Remy Watt from Tacoma, WA, and her youngest son Ryan Sihler of Rutland, Vermont. David’s life reflected the passionate and compassionate way he connected with others. David will be immensely missed by his family, friends and the community he served and cherished. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. David’s commitment to students both locally and nationally will live on through the work of Changing Perspectives. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Changing Perspectives whose mission is to educate, empower and inspire students from PreK through High School to become the change makers for tomorrow and to build a more inclusive, just and equitable society for all students of all abilities. The address for donations is PO Box 710, Montpelier, VT 05601. For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.