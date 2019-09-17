David Stewart Pelkey PEPPERELL, Mass. — David Stewart Pelkey, 70, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1949, the son of Harold and Betty Pelkey. He graduated in 1967 from Otter Valley High School and a few years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Survivors include his partner in life, Betty Goddard; son David Allen Pelkey, daughters Laura Jokien, Kimberly Joel Day, Sandy Philbrick and Sherrie LaPointe; siblings Diane and Wayne Pelkey; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gary Pelkey. Services were held in Pepperell.
