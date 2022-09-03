David T. Murray RUTLAND — David T. Murray, 80, died Aug. 30, 2002 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, Jan. 31, 1942, the son of David J. and Catharine (Brophy) Murray. He moved to Vermont in 1947. David graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in 1960, and Castleton University in 1964. He taught school in Deep River, CT, Ashland, MA, and Rutland Junior High School, the latter for 10 years. He then became co-owner of Coon’s Store in Bomoseen, VT. David always had a good work ethic. In 1989, after selling the store, he moved to Treasure Island, FL, where he worked for 10 years at various jobs including Home Shopping Network. He returned to Rutland and worked at J.C. Penney and T.J. Maxx. David is survived by his beloved brother-in-law, Matthew McDevitt of Rutland, cousins, and a life long friend, Jill Colpak of Concord, MA. He is predeceased by his parents; beloved sister, Gail (Murray) McDevitt, and his companion of 57 years, Beverly G. Davidson. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, Convent Ave. Rutland, VT 05701.The graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday Sept 8, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.