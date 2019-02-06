David "Tuffy" Lewis CHESTER — David “Tuffy” Lewis, 83, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 26, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Harold and Ruth (Howe) Lewis. He graduated in 1953 from Chester High School. Mr. Lewis served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, including in Vietnam, retiring in 1984. He also served two years in the National Guard. After retiring from the military, he worked for Lockheed Martin in Denver, Colorado, for 12 years. On Dec. 26, 1999, he married Florence Carson in Keene, New Hampshire. Mr. Lewis was a member of American Legion Post #67 in Chester, the DAV, VVA and NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and his cabin in the Rocky Mountains. In earlier years, he played semi-pro basketball in Denver and coached Little League baseball in Colorado. Survivors include his wife, of Grafton; three sons Ronald Lewis, of Granby, Connecticut, Steven Lewis, of Aurora, Colorado, Michael Lewis, of Farmington, New Mexico; five stepchildren Clifton and William Huckins, Sharon Merrill, all of Grafton, Tishka Huckins Booska, of Covington, Georgia, Rhondalyn LeClair, of Winchester, New Hampshire; 23 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by four siblings Thelma Shaugnessy, Robert, Roger and Dorothy Lewis; his first wife, Carolyn (Holly) Lewis; and stepson Robert Huckins. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Blaisdell officiating. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #67, Route 103 South, Chester, VT 05143.
