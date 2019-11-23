David W. Begins PITTSFORD — David Wayne Begins, 64, of Pittsford, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by his family and his canine companion, Jacey. A private celebration of David’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to Vermont Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602; or buy a Habitat Stamp in his honor. To view a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.
