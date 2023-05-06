David W. Eighmey FAIR HAVEN — David Willis Eighmey, 82, of Fair Haven died April 15, 2023. He was born May 13, 1940, in Kingston, New York, the son of Henry P. and Elizabeth R. (Ryder) Eighmey. Mr. Eighmey attended Kingston High School, he also Received his B.A in Education and went on to take additional Master classes. He was a teacher, bus driver and also worked construction and was a crane operator for Doran Sheet Metal Inc. Mr. Eighmey married Louise Marie Ziuirlein on September 7 , 1967. Mr. Highmey served in the Army 1963 to 1965 during the Viet Nam Era. He was a longtime volunteer fireman in Woodstock, New York and Fair Haven, Vermont Survivors include his wife Louise Eighmey and daughter Janet L. Eighmey, and brothers Phillip and Douglas Eighmey. No public services are to be held.
