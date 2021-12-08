David W. Gilman WEST RUTLAND — David W. Gilman, 77, died Nov. 30, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 7, 1944, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of Frederick W. “Bill” and Louise (Brown) Gilman. David was a 1962 graduate of Rutland High School. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He was the co-owner and operator of Rutland Optical. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth (Nelson) Gilman, of West Rutland: a son, R. Tucker Gilman, of Manchester, England; a daughter, Lea Margaret Gilman, of Rutland; a sister, Margaret Gilman, of Burlington; and a granddaughter, Mia Lynn Gilman. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.