David W. Jarvie CHESTER — David William Jarvie, 86, of Chester Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction. Born March 24, 1937, at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vermont, he was the oldest son of late parents Edward Arvo Jarvie and Mirja Aallota McIntosh. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by two brothers: Walter and Roy Jarvie. David is survived by his children Patricia (Charles) Creel of North Carolina and Thomas Jarvie of Chester; granddaughters Rachel Creel and Hannah (Tyrone) Outlaw; grandson Christopher Hillock; and greatgrandchildren Mila K Outlaw and TK Outlaw III. Dave served as a fire fighter in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He worked in various places as a mechanic throughout his life. Dave was a lifetime resident of Crow Hill in Chester. Many knew him as a social storyteller and a frequent visitor for conversation over a cup of coffee or a meal. Dave was a proud Vermonter who cared deeply his neighbors, friends, and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24th at 1pm with a reception to follow at the American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way, Chester, VT.
