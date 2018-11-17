David W. Plumb GEORGIA - David W. Plumb, 83, of Georgia, VT, embarked on the great adventure Nov. 13, 2018, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. He had leukemia. He was born March 25, 1935, in Waltham, MA, the son of the late Murray and Florence Plumb. He graduated from Chester High School in 1953. David served in the U.S. Air Force from February 1954 to June 1980 attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His service was in aircraft, missile and satellite electronics specialties. During this time, he earned an Associate in Applied Science degree. He married Patricia A. Macey July 18, 1959. David’s family moved back to Springfield, VT, when he was six months old. He spent his boyhood on the farm in Andover, VT, and enlisted in the Air Force at age 18. Several stateside assignments with tours in Newfoundland and Australia followed. After retiring from the USAF in June 1980, his family moved to Georgia, VT, and spent the next 26 years in cash register sales and service. He retired from this work in June 2006. He enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing, especially small stream trout fishing. In 2009, he completed an incremental end-to-end hike of the Long Trail started in the year 2000. He is survived by three sons Stephen and wife Gayle and their daughter, Macey, of Barnard, Scott and wife Lisa and their son, Ethan, and daughter, Marin, of Monmouth, OR, and Seth and wife Michelle and their daughter, Audrey, of Quincy, MA; two brothers Alan and wife Jaska, of Andover, VT, and Ernest and wife Sheila, of Andover, VT. He belonged to several generations who could lay claim to being True Vermonters. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, and his brother, Philip, of Randolph, VT. A graveside memorial gathering will be held in Heald Cemetery in Andover, VT, on Memorial Day 2019. In lieu of flowers, make donations to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. To send David’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
