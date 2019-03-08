David White WALLINGFORD - David White passed away March 2, 2019 at UVM Medical after triple by-pass surgery. He was born July 3, 1947, son of Gordon and Martha (Squire) White. He was a graduate of Rutland High School in 1965 where he played baseball, basketball and football. After high school he went to Toledo Ohio Meat Cutting School and then went on to a successful career with the First National Stores in Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Connecticut, as meat cutter, meat manager, meat supervisor and deli buyer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and the outdoors. In retirement he took up gardening, cooking and canning with a vengeance. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynda McDevitt and two sons, Gordon D. White of Belmont and Peter M. White of Wallingford; six sisters, Anna Towel of Rodchester, NH, Helen Darby od St. Cloud, FL, Shirley Loomis of Shrewsbury, Marjorie Southard of N. Clarendon, Marion Pratico of N. Clarendon and Doris Roach of E. Wallingord; three brothers, Cecil White of Shrewsbury, Richard White of Rutland and Howard White of N. Clarendon along with many nieces and nephews. Per his wishes there wil be no services or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
