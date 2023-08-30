David Yesman SPRINGFIELD — David Yesman, 81, passed away Wednesday evening August 23 after a 4 ½ year struggle against bladder cancer and kidney failure. He was able to be at home with his family near, enjoyed friends stopping by and keeping abreast of happenings in Springfield. He was born December 10, 1941 in Springfield, VT the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Peterson) Yesman. Dave was a proud member of the Class of 1959, completing the Coop course, playing football, working at Whelan’s Drug Store and polishing his work ethic. For Dave, work was play. Dave was employed in Sales with Jones & Lamson Machine Tool for 24 years, followed by Bryant Grinder Co. and Fellows Gear Shaper. His work took him around the globe and many customers became friends. In 1971 he obtained his Real Estate license and continued selling properties until 2022. Dave had unbelievable drive. Among his other endeavors, he served the town of Springfield as a Selectboard member; President of Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity; Notary Public and Justice of the Peace, performing several marriages. He was also a Blood Drive volunteer for years, hanging banners and planting signs with Richie Wyman in all kinds of weather. In 1978, Dave drafted a clever parenting scheme and opened Dave’s Bicycle Shop. Son Dave was launched into bicycle sales/service; the shop later included son Derek. Even though he sold the shop in 1993, people in the area still fondly recall their visits to Dave’s Bicycle Shop. Dave was a Past Exalted Ruler and Life Member of BPOE 1560, where he and Sharon held their wedding reception in 1963. They continued as active participants for many years, enjoying many happy times. In his younger years, Dave enjoyed skiing and bowling with his J&L buddies and was an active member and actor with the Springfield Community Players. He enjoyed keeping up with friends, working on fix-it projects, visiting with neighbors and passersby while relaxing at the cottage at Lake Bomoseen with Sharon, the many visitors and the dogs. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon (Luoma) Yesman of Springfield; sons David Yesman II of Norwich, VT and Derek Yesman of MA; sister Joan Mason of Hamilton, MA; grandchildren, Rain Yesman, Star Yesman and Lacey Russell; great-grandchild Makaila Brown; 3 nieces, Karynn Mason and Rhonda Donovan of MA and Courtney Fugere of NH. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Dorothy and brother Larry. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 10 at Davis Memorial Chapel from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Please join us after for a gathering at the Elks Club, 49 Park Street, from 3:30 to 5:30pm. A graveside service for friends and family will be held Monday, September 11 at 1:00pm at the Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Springfield Area Habitat for Humanity (GSAHfH), PO Box 147, Springfield, VT 05156 or to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156 or a charity of your choice.
