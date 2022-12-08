Dawm M. Remes FAIR HAVEN — Dawn Marie Remes, 51, of Fair Haven died unexpectedly Monday December 5, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on March 21, 1971 (a birthday gift to her mother) in Rutland the daughter of Worthen “Butch” and Jean Kay (Mercier) Grenier. Dawn Marie graduated from the Fair Haven Union High School in 1989. She was been employed by the Rutland County Solid Waste District for over 26 years as an office manager. Dawn Marie was a member of the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. Survivors include her son Cody Remes of Fair Haven, a sister Deborah Grenier and her partner Christina Morris, 2 brothers Brian Grenier and his spouse, Colleen, of Fair Haven, Jeffrey Grenier and his fiancée Beth Molinero, of Hampton, N.Y, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her mother in 2015 and father in 2016. Friends may call on Sunday December 11 from 3pm until 5pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. Memorial services will be 11AM Tuesday December 13, 2012 at the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane society.
