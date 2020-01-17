Dawn G. Wright WESTMINSTER — Dawn G. Wright, 62, died Jan. 3, 2020, in North Carolina. She was born April 28, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Barbara (Sawtelle) Gammon. She graduated in 1975 from Green Mountain High School. Mrs. Wright worked at Brooks Pharmacy and Rite Aid for 25 years. She served as trustee and treasurer of First Congregational Church of Westminster and later, as Stephen Minister at First United Methodist Church in Dallas, North Carolina. Survivors include her husband, Edward Wright, whom she married in 1982 in Proctorsville; a sister, Beth Gammon of Springfield; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and two siblings Robert Gammon and Amy Horton. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Congregational Church in Westminster followed by burial in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Cancer Society or First Congregational Church of Westminster. Arrangements are by Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
