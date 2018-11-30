Dean D. Seguin CASTLETON - Dean David Seguin, 60, of Castleton, died Monday morning, Nov. 26, 2018, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 30, 1958, in Newport, the son of Reginald and Dorothy (Dale) Seguin. Mr. Seguin graduated from the North Country High School in 1976 and Castleton State College with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing in 1981. He married Shirley Coburn on Aug. 23, 1980, at St. Mary’s Chapel on Lake Bomoseen and they relocated to Castleton in 1983. Dean had a love for music and electronics. Coming from a musical family, he studied trumpet and worked at his family’s business, Seguin Music, in Newport. He was also employed at the Newport State Airport where he earned a pilot's license learning to fly planes and helicopters. An avid skier, he was a member of the ski team in high school and won several competitions. In his free time, he worked ski patrol at Jay Peak mountain until injuries forced him to retire well before he wanted to. Dean had a kind and gentle soul and a willingness to help others and put them first ahead of himself, so it was no surprise when he became a member of the Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad at the age of 16. This would lead to a 30+ year career in EMS. While in college, Dean was employed by the U.S. Postal Service driving mail truck and with Rutland County Sheriffs. Following college, he became employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as an insurance agent, Kinney Pike Bell and Conner Insurance, and then by Montgomery Wards as a salesman for over 20 years until they closed in 1996, earning several sales awards. He then became a salesman at the Home and Farm Appliances Center, retiring in 2014 due to his failing health. He gained a vast knowledge of appliances and computers helping many people with repairs. While in college, Dean continued his involvement with EMS and joined the Fair Haven rescue squad where he served for many years. Along with his wife, Shirley, they organized and established Castleton First Response in 1991, and also partnered with Regional Ambulance to establish ambulance coverage for the town of Castleton. After a heart attack in 1997, Dean took a short break from Castleton First Response and was thrilled when he was medically cleared to resume active duty. Due to declining health, Dean hung up his EMS jump kit in 2004. Dean was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister, was active on the Parish Council for several years, and volunteered for five years bookkeeping. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and held the rank of fourth degree. Throughout all of the trials and tribulations of life and obstacles thrown at him, he never lost faith. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Seguin, a daughter, Rebecca Seguin, both of Castleton; a son, Sean Seguin and wife Hannah, a granddaughter, Normandie Seguin, all of Orwell; a sister, Stacey Seguin, of Montreal, Canada; his mother-in-law, Anna Eileen (O'Rourke) Coburn, of Castleton; his cousin, Cathy Lucas and husband Peter, of Edmonton, Alberta, and several cousins in Canada; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Dean David Seguin II, on Nov. 16, 2016; and a brother, Dale Seguin, in 2001. Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the American Legion in Bomoseen. In Dean’s memory, please consider becoming a registered organ donor. Every day, 13 people die waiting for a kidney and the waiting list has doubled in size over the past 10 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the D. David Seguin Scholarship Fund through the Castleton Lions Club.
