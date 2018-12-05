Dean D. Seguin CASTLETON - The memorial service for Dean David Seguin, 60, who died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the American Legion in Bomoseen. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the D. David Seguin Scholarship Fund through the Castleton Lions Club.
