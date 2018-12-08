Dean D. Seguin rites CASTLETON - The memorial service for Dean David Seguin, 60, who died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, was held Friday, Dec. 7, at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Anthony Pittappillil, pastor, and the Rev. Vincent Odoemenam, were concelebrants. The organist was Sr. Pauline Gratton and the vocalist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was by Sean Seguin. A reception followed at Castleton American Legion Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the D. David Seguin Scholarship Fund through the Castleton Lions Club. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
