Dean E. Kent BURLINGTON — Dean Edward Kent, 79, of Burlington died peacefully at Elderwood at Burlington July 11, 2022. Dean was born in Rutland, Vermont April 11, 1943, the son of Harry and Jane Dyer Kent. He graduated from Rutland High School (VT) and the University of Vermont. Dean is survived by his sister Sandi, sons Alden (A.D.) and Jeremy, daughter Dana, and a number of grandchildren and “granddogs”. Dean was an exceptional athlete throughout his high school years, where he was tabbed by many coaches and sports writers as the most outstanding football player in the state. Dean would operate out of the quarterback and halfback positions for Rutland High School, but number 22 was best known for his breakout speed at halfback – a skill that would earn him a spot playing football for the University of Vermont. Dean went on to graduate from UVM with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and his love of football carried him to an assistant coaching position with the program until its termination in 1974. As RHS class president, Dean was always a people person who enjoyed helping others. He turned these traits into a professional career as a chemistry teacher and football/track coach at Burlington High School, where he would spend nearly 25 years mentoring an untold number of students & athletes before retiring in 1992. Dean was known for his unique approach to grading to keep his students engaged, where failing students could earn an “A” if they could manage to ace a very difficult final exam. For all of his offensive prowess during his playing years, Dean coached exceptional defensive football for BHS, helping lead the Seahorses to some standout seasons in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Dean loved a good project and spent most Vermont summers building barns & inns or renovating something around his own house while school was out. He would often rope unwitting individuals into these endeavors, hoping to get most of the work done before football season commenced. Dean also loved the outdoors and would spend many a fall weekend camping and hunting on family property (the “Notch”) in Mendon, Vermont. A true Vermonter, he always enjoyed a good adventure and relished helping others get “un-stuck” with his Jeep nearly as much as getting them “stuck” in the first place. He was a spark to some at a time when they needed a campfire in their lives, and he relished a good excursion to the lake or mountains, depending upon the direction of the wind on any given weekend. Regardless of destination, these outings would always feature a proper bonfire and plenty of laughs. His penchant for adventure will be missed. A private graveside burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, take a moment to take a walk in the woods and look to help someone else out of a bind. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
