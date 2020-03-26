Dean K. Minthorn HUBBARDTON - Mr. Dean K. Minthorn, 64, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Porter Medical Hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Rutland. He was the son of Correne Minthorn and Howard Minthorn. Survivors include two brothers, Robert Minthorn, of Riverside, California, and David Minthorn, of Poultney, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced later. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Addison County Humane Society, 234 Bordman St., Middlebury, VT 05733. Other donations may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.