Dean King PROCTOR — Dean King, 70, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17th, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Centre. He was born on April 26th, 1952, in El Centro, California to Daniel and Dolores King, and moved to Vermont with his family as a teenager. Dean’s principled and adventurous spirit showed itself early on in life. As a young man he enlisted in the military and his training in South Korea was a very happy time, marking the beginning of a lifelong love of travel. Following active duty in Vietnam, Dean was honorably discharged in 1972, next travelling through India and Indonesia which he loved, before landing in Australia where he met the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Colleen. The couple wed in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and trekked across the Nullarbor Plain before settling in Sydney to raise their two children. The family moved back to Vermont in 1991. Dean continued his passion for travel with his daughter, driving across the USA multiple times usually without a map or plans, just a destination and a pack of peanuts. He was a jack of many trades having worked in the mines of Western Australia in the 70s, as a clerk and union rep for Philips Electronics in the 80s, followed by a 30-year career in Vermont as a care worker, helping clients with disabilities remain active in the community. In his final years he found great joy, friendship and an extended family working with the Frenches (Tom, Laura, and Jerry). Dean was passionate about ensuring everyone he cared for was treated with dignity and without judgment. While not a religious man, he was deeply principled and lived by his personal motto: Show mercy, do good to all, and dispute not with the ignorant. The acceptance and unconditional friendship Dean gave his loved ones saw him be many things to many people: a proud and beloved husband, father and father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and friend; a prolific reader, profound storyteller, epic texter, deep thinker, and adventurer; a generous caregiver and active community member. All who knew him will miss his creativity, humor, and perspective on the world. Dean is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen; son, Samuel Dean (Margaret) King and grandson, Leo King; his daughter, Kathryn (Rob) King and his sister, Alicia (Tom) Smith. According to his wishes, a private family cremation has been held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Vermont Food Bank at vtfoodbank.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.