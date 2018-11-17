Dean R. Bates Sr. RUTLAND - Dean Rodney Bates Sr., 76, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 13, 2018, surrounded by friends and family, after a long battle with cancer. Dean was born June 20, 1942, in Proctor, Vermont, to George Ira and Marie (Avery) Bates. He was one of nine children. He went to Rutland public schools until he joined the Vermont National Guard at a young age, and he was a member for seven years. On April 20, 1963, he married Marcia Woods Bates. They raised four sons Dean Jr., Jeffrey A., Jason M. and Brian E. Bates. Dean had a passion for woodworking. He loved to make his family clocks and furniture. He loved sharing his knowledge of tools with his children and grandchildren. Dean was known by his family as “Popo.” He was known for his infectious smile and his compassionate spirit. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers Bob, Kenny and Ronnie; and his three sisters Mary Swane, Shirley Disorda and Barbra Dalto. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, of 55 years; his four children Dean Jr., Jeffrey and wife Sherry, Jason and wife Jenny, and Brian; three grandchildren Megan and husband Corey Novotny, Aaron Bates and Taylor Bates; two great-granddaughters Riley and Brinley Novotny; along with his brother, George Bates, and his sister, Delores Rodrigue; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Moose Club.
