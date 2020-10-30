Deanna L. Winters POULTNEY — Deanna L. Winters, 82, died Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland, after a long illness. She was born May 14, 1938, in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the daughter of Marshall and Helen (Foote) Fowler. Deanna married William B. Winters June 30, 1958, in Poultney. She had been employed as a housekeeper for many years at residential homes. Deanna is survived by her daughter, Julie Peck of Poultney; by her son, William B. Winters Jr. of Poultney; by her four grandchildren, Steven Bishop, Timothy Bishop, Robert Bishop and Rebecca Rivers; by her two great-granddaughters, Kimberlee and Kaelyn Bishop. She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, William B. Winters Sr., who died July 14, 2018; and by her sister, Cynthia Fowler, who died in 2019. Graveside services will be held in Poultney Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
