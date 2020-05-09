Deanna May (Quelch) Alexander LONDONDERRY — Deanna May (Quelch) Alexander, 51, of Londonderry, Vermont, died May 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Deanna was born on April 11, 1969, in Springfield, Vermont, to Gordon and Viola (Paul) Quelch. Deanna was one of eight daughters. She attended schools in Springfield and graduated in 1987. She graduated from New England School of Hair Design in 1988. Deanna married John Alexander in 2000 but they had been partners in life for 25 years. Deanna resided in Londonderry where she was a much-loved and respected member of her community. She owned and operated Main Street Hare Salon for many years. Her dear friends state, “She took care of so many in our community, not only as their hairdresser, but as a friend. She made house calls for sick and elderly clients. She genuinely cared and made time for everyone.” Deanna had amazing friends because she was an amazing friend. She looked forward to her annual girl’s trip to tropical islands with the “Fab 5.” She enjoyed early morning runs with friends and with her beloved chocolate Lab, Simone. Deanna will be remembered by all who knew her as generous, loving and nurturing. She gave with all of her heart. She remembered all the special times in people’s lives and was always there to celebrate special moments and events, both big and small. She was always up for an adventure. She loved paddle boarding, kayaking, biking, hiking and running. Deanna was truly an amazing Nana. She adored her grandson, Jack, from the moment he was born. She spent endless hours playing, reading, baking, snuggling and engrossed in adventures with him. She so looked forward to the birth of her new granddaughter, Quinn. She was there for her birth and spent her last precious few months snuggling and cuddling her. Deanna was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, and her mother, Viola. She is survived by her husband, John Alexander of Londonderry; stepson Justin Alexander, daughter-in-law Leanne (Gurney) Alexander and treasured grandchildren Jack and Quinn; sisters Tammy and husband Randy Gould, Sheila Quelch, Sharon and husband Douglas Snide, Robin Stankevich, Doreen Aldrich, Kimberly and husband Eugene Lamoureaux, Melinda and husband Keith Cyr; and several nieces and nephews. Deanna loved all of her siblings but had a special bond with Melinda and Doreen. They had “hot tub Fridays” and many other special times together over the years. Deanna’s family and friends would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her cherished physician, Dr. Roger Fox, all of the doctors and nurses who cared for her over the past three months and to Candy Aiken, RN, of BAYADA, who went above and beyond to provide care to Deanna and her family in her final days. There will be a private burial and remembrance of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
