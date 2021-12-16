Debbie Jean McMurry POULTNEY — Born on July 3, 1956, passed on Dec. 14, 2021. Debbie passed away in her own home next to her loving husband of 49 years, Dan James McMurry Sr., where she made the decision to be with her family. She leaves in this world her husband, Dan James McMurry Sr.; son Dan James McMurry Jr.; daughter-in-law Lisa Jill McMurry; and granddaughter Kayla Jean McMurry. Debbie also left behind close nieces, Tonya McLaughlin, her husband, Mike McLaughlin, and their two sons, Zack and Nick McLaughlin; Tonya’s sister, Tracey Pope, her husband, David Pope, their children, Tyler and Colby Pecor, and Dasiey and Tyler Pope. Debbie was a loving person, with her own personality type. She was never afraid to speak her opinion on a matter, but was always willing to help out anyone in need. Debbie was a strong family-oriented person, always putting her family first, which she will continue to do looking down on all of us. The arrangements for Debbie’s services will be posted at a later date and are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont.
