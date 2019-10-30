Debbie L. Myers rites CLARENDON — The graveside service for Debbie Lynn Myers, 61, who died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, was held Monday, Oct. 28, in East Clarendon Cemetery. The Rev. Andrew Carlson officiated. Bearers were Davis Cavacas Sr., Keith Thompson, Roger, Tony Sr., Tony II, James, Edmond "Skeeter" III and Ronald Bourn. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.