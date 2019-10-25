Debbie L. Myers CLARENDON — Debbie Lynn Myers, 61, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her mother’s residence in Rutland, following a brief illness. She was born Feb. 2, 1958, in Manchester Depot, the daughter of Edmund J. and Marion (Brewer) Bourn. She was self-employed for many years as a Rutland area painter. Mrs. Myers was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed singing in a band, Daddy Dick & Richards Brothers with George Stone, and had a record produced. She also enjoyed dancing, playing darts, country music and bingo. Survivors include two daughters Janet Lafayette and Stacy Towne; her mother and stepfather Edward “Pop” Slavin; three sisters Aleeta Chouinard, Sheila Johnson, Terry Gates, and two brothers Tony and Roger Bourn Sr.; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David D. Myers, on Nov. 1, 2004; her father; a brother, Clifford “Kip” Bourn; and a half-sister, Linda Violta. Calling hours are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Aldous Funeral Home, followed by the graveside service in East Clarendon Cemetery and then a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
