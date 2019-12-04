Debbie St. Pierre Salengo RUTLAND — Debbie St. Pierre Salengo, 61, of Rutland, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a long illness. She was born on May 26, 1958, in Rutland, the daughter of Jerome and Roberta (Labshere) Corey. Debbie grew up in Fair Haven graduating from the Fair Haven High School. She loved horses, horseback riding and her children and grandchildren. Survivors include three daughters Lisa Lamb and husband Jack, Lynn Clark and husband Greg and Jill St. Pierre; three sisters Linda Corey and Vicki Golfin, of Rutland, and Denise Nelson, of Seattle; her longtime companion, Edward Salengo, of Rutland; three stepchildren Justin Salengo, Nicole Salengo and Casey Salengo; seven grandchildren Brent, Makayla, Mellissa, Page, Scott, Emma and Sophie, three step-grandchildren and a great-grandson, Hayden Jack; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters Melissa Corey and Diane M. Hart. Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. A celebration of life will follow, at the West Rutland Americam Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
