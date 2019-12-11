Debbie St. Pierre Salengo rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Debbi St. Pierre Salengo, 61, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, was held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Andrew Carlson officiated. Words of remembrance were by Lisa Lamb, Linda Corey, Vicki Golfin, Denice Nelson and Casey Salengo. Vocalist was Brytani Munukka. A celebration of life followed at the West Rutland American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
