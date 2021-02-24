debi j. bailey FAIR HAVEN — debi J. bailey of Fair Haven passed away peacefully at her home with her husband, Charles Bailey, at her side. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Sept. 18, 1957, to Frederick and Jean Vennor. Frederick was born in Bath, Maine, and Jean, in Scotland. debi was proud of her Scottish heritage. She loved reading, the ocean, golf and gardening. She is survived by her husband, Charles; son Bradley Adams-Saldi of Rutland, and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Emily, Mia and Carmella; two stepsons, Christopher Bailey and his wife, Kimberly, of Rutland and Michael Bailey and his wife, Holly, of Williamstown, Vermont. She was predeceased by a son, Jeremy Saldi. debi wished words of remembrance for Grampa Scotty, cousins Donna and Marie Menkello and Jerome Menkello, special friends Robert Newcity of Berlin, Susie Hunter of Norway, Maine, Fern and Ellen Seaver and many high school friends who never forgot me at this time. There will be no services per her request.
