Deborah A. Dahlen PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Deborah A. Dahlen, 71, of Plattsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Meadowbrook Healthcare Facility. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 27, 1948, the daughter of Dominic and Betty (Morse) Ferraro. Debbie graduated from Rutland High School in Rutland, Vermont, and earned a nursing degree at Castleton University. After graduating from nursing school, she worked as a registered nurse at a nursing home in Rutland, and then at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. She then lived in Morgantown, West Virginia, where she developed her lifelong passion for WVU Mountaineers basketball. She was a fitness enthusiast for many years. She taught aerobics at the Bay Club, wrote a health and fitness column for the Press Republican, and proudly founded the Senior Fitness Program at Eye Care for the Adirondacks which remains operational today. She was committed to helping seniors remain social, active and positive. She would do anything to put a smile on their faces. Debbie is survived by her son, Robert and wife Jennifer of Burlington; her daughter, Julie of Plattsburgh; and her daughter, Kate and husband Tim of Boston. She had four grandchildren, three siblings and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving father, Dominic. A private family service has been held and interment will follow in the spring in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial donations in her name may be offered to Catholic Charities of New York. The family would like to especially thank Debbie’s sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Roger Angles, and Debbie’s best friend and neighbor, Cherie Barber, for their compassionate care and companionship. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.