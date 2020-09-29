Deborah Ellen Keith BRANDON — Deborah Ellen Keith, age 55, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home in Brandon. Debbie was born in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sept. 11, 1965. She was the daughter of Michael and Nancy (Leary) Keith. She grew up in Brandon where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1983. She earned her degree in education from St. Joseph’s College in Rutland. Debbie had worked in the family business, Keith’s Fuels and Keith’s Machine Shop. She had also worked at Thomas Answering Service. She most recently had been employed by Peoples Bank in Rutland, until a stroke forced her retirement. She was a past member of the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, where she had served for 20 years. She was a communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid gardener. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Keith of Brandon; her brother, Michael Keith and wife Susan of Bristol; her nephews and niece whom she adored, Tyrus Keith of Hamilton, Montana, and Peyton Keith and Marley Keith, both of Bristol. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her father, Michael Jerome Keith, on Aug. 31, 2014. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT; or to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 36 Carver St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
