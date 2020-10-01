Deborah Ellen Keith rites BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Deborah Ellen Keith, 55, who died Sept. 26, 2020, was celebrated Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon, by the Rev. Maurice Moreau. Stu James served as organist and the soloist was Jeannine Griffin. Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery, including for her father, Michael J. Keith, who died Aug. 31, 2014. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.