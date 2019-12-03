Deborah Graves Pitts RUTLAND — Deborah Graves Pitts, 94, a longtime resident of Rutland, passed away peacefully Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. She was born on May 16, 1925, in Cavendish, the daughter of W. Irving and Myra (Belknap) Hewey. Mrs. Pitts graduated from the Chester High School in Chester in 1943 and from the Rutland Business College in 1944. She married Lester H. Pitts on Aug. 30, 1952, in Cavendish. Mrs. Pitts had been employed by John E. Donahue Accounting Office and then with David H. Nelson Accounting from 1978 until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rutland where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Hexagon Club in Rutland. She was a past member of the Goodwill Rebekahs in Rutland where she served as a past district president representative. Mrs. Pitts enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy on TV and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include a niece, Lois Danforth, of Chester; a nephew, James Briggs and wife Nancy, of Ludlow; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and her next-door neighbors the Thomas Ferguson Family; and her special girls from BAYADA who gave her wonderful care. She was predeceased by her husband in 2006; two sisters Isabelle Briggs in 2008, Delphine Hewey in 2003; and a brother, Ira Hewey, in 2005. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Rutland. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rutland Music Fund, 81 Center St., Rutland, VT 05701.
