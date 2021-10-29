Deborah M. Flanders RUTLAND — Deborah Marie Flanders, 61, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Castleton. She was born Feb. 7, 1960, in Rutland, the daughter of Ellis J. and Hilda Irene (Wyman) Flanders. She grew up in Hubbardton and Rutland. Ms. Flanders was employed as a LNA at Genesis Elder Care Canter and the Lenny Burke Home on Granger Street. She was a volunteer at several Girl Scout day camps and summer camps. She enjoyed doing arts, crafts, nature and walking. Survivors include three children, Jennifer Flanders, Elizabeth Briggs, Wayne Crandall, all of Rutland; six siblings, Monica Gibson, of North Carolina, Rebecca Dydo, of West Rutland, Norman Flanders, of Clarendon, Kevin Flanders, of Proctor, Laura Coleman, Alan Flanders both of Castleton; her stepmother, Charlotte Flanders, of Rutland; several grandchildren, including Samantha and Shianne whom she raised, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Ms. Flanders was predeceased by a daughter, Sebrina Briggs, in 2011; her mother in 2018; her father in 2021; and stepfather Joseph Choquet Jr. in 2018. The graveside service will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.