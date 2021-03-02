Debra A. Bryant RUTLAND — Debra A. Bryant, 59, of Rutland passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Rutland, the daughter of Harry A. and Rosemary (Thayer) Bryant. Ms. Bryant attended school at Fair Haven Union High School. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, playing cards, shopping, being with all of her amazing grandchildren and most of all, making everyone laugh. Survivors include her partner of 19 years, Paul Briggs Jr.; a daughter, Crystal Blaisdell (Seth) of Clarendon; two sons, Ronald Bryant (Tracy) and Carl Bryant (Susan), both of Rutland; four sisters, Anna Bishop (Russ) of Shoreham, Cheryl Curavoo and Cindy Lussier (Nick), both of Benson, and Sherry Wisell (Tim) of Pittsford; a brother, Robert Bryant (Judy) of Mount Holly; a special sister-in-law, Annie Bryant of Connecticut; grandchildren she loved so much, Kobe, Hunter, Andrew, Sophia and Douglas; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Buker, on June 3, 1991; her sister, Judy Carter, in 2003; and her brother, Terry Bryant, in 2020. There will be no services but a celebration of life will take place in the spring. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763, in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.