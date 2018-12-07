Debra "Debbie" Grout Harrison MOUNT HOLLY - Debra "Debbie" Grout Harrison, 59, of Mount Holly, died knowing she was loved, on Dec. 3, 2018, of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. After graduating from Randolph Technical Center, Debbie moved to Maine where she met her future husband, M. Charles "Chuck" Harrison. Upon moving back to Vermont, Debbie and Chuck married in June of 1983 and in 1990, they moved to Mount Holly where they raised their four children Jenny, Kate, Emily and Luke. Never without a book, Debbie was an avid reader who taught her children many valuable life lessons, such as chocolate can be breakfast, there is always time for swimming in the summer and enemies should be killed with kindness. A grandmother, Debbie loved every moment she spent with her granddaughter, Jasmine. Loved beyond measure in a million ways, Debbie was nothing short of extraordinary and will be missed by all of those lucky enough to be a part of her life. She is survived by her previously mentioned husband, children and granddaughter, and her loving brother and sister, Doug and Linda. A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at Mount Holly Elementary School from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16.
