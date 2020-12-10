Debra J. "Debbie" Erickson RUTLAND — Debra J. "Debbie" Erickson, 60, of Rutland passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family, after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 14, 1960, to the late Mary and Gerald Fredette. She married the love of her life, John W. "Jack" Erickson, on May 21, 1983. She was employed by Tambrands Corp. for 12 years and most recently, Carris Reels for 19 years. She was an avid NASCAR fan loyal to Sunday races. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Jack; two children, Shaun Erickson and Amanda (Dakota) Burdick; sister, Elizabeth (Patrick) Cioffi; two nieces and a nephew. She also leaves behind co-workers at Carris Reels who became a second family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in honor of Debbie to either The Foley Cancer Center or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Rutland.
