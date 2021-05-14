Debra J. Erickson RUTLAND — The memorial service for Debra J. Erickson, 60, who died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will be in East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception will follow at The Tap House. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Rutland.
