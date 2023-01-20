Debra Munger RUTLAND — Debra Munger, 66, loving daughter, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on January 18, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents, Myra & Ed Munger, her sister, Donna Chamberland, and brother, Jamie Munger. She is predeceased by her sister, Julie Levesque. As per Deb's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
