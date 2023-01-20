Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.