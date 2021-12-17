Debra Poplawski-Wilson MENDON — Debra Poplawski-Wilson, 57, a former resident of Rutland, passed away peacefully at her father’s home in Mendon on Dec. 17, 2020. Funeral services for Debra will be held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont. Deb’s family would like to invite you to join them after the service for a reception at the Summit Lodge, Killington. (Please RSVP if you can join them for the reception at denisepwall@gmail.com). To see the full obituary, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
